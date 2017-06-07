Jump into summer fun at Rebounderz

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Jump into tons of summer fun at Rebounderz. The extreme fun center located in Jenison will be offering day camps throughout the summer. The camps are geared towards children ages 6 to 13.

Rebounderz will offer 5 camp sessions each lasting 4 days. The camp, which will begin June 12, will run Monday through Thursday from 9am to 12pm. Each day will consist of trampoline activities, the extreme jump tower, human foosball, games, competitions, teamwork exercises, prizes and more.

Rebounderz also offers a variety of party packages for boys and girls of all ages. There are many themed rooms available that cater to all types of parties.

For more information about Rebounderz Summer Camps and party packages, please visit https://www.rebounderz.com/location/grand-rapids/