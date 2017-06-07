Get kids moving: Fifth Third Bank bike giveaway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Fifth Third Bike Giveaway is up and running. The Feelin’ Good Mileage Club Program has 50,000 kids in 140 schools. In a drawing, four lucky kids, won the grand prize of a brand new bike.

The Feelin’ Good Mileage Club Program started as a six week program to get kids moving in schools. After each student completes five miles, they are entered in the Fifth Third Bike Giveaway. We had the opportunity to talk to three of the grand prize winners and other adults involved with the program.

