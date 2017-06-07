Get kids moving: Fifth Third Bank bike giveaway

Maranda Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Fifth Third Bike Giveaway is up and running. The Feelin’ Good Mileage Club Program has 50,000 kids in 140 schools. In a drawing, four lucky kids, won the grand prize of a brand new bike.

The Feelin’ Good Mileage Club Program started as a six week program to get kids moving in schools. After each student completes five miles, they are entered in the Fifth Third Bike Giveaway. We had the opportunity to talk to three of the grand prize winners and other adults involved with the program.

>>> For more information check out the video above!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s