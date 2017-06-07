Find the perfect gift for Dad at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Father’s Day is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start looking for the perfect gift for Dad. With such a wide variety of stores, Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, is a great place to start.

There are many gifting options for every type of dad. Melissa Morang highlights the perfect gift for dad ranging from outdoorsy to tech savvy and everything in between. Some of her ideas include Nike apparel, Fossil bags, watches, and technology like Amazon echo.

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets is open 10am to 9pm on Monday through Saturday and 11am to 6pm on Sunday. For more information visit http://www.greatlakescrossingoutlets.com

