Celebrate World Refugee Day & participate in the Refugee World Cup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Come out and support our refugees!

Refugee World Cup Soccer Tournament & Fundraiser Celebrating World Refugee Day

Register your team today! (Minimum 11 players per team.) For more information, call 616.965.8065 or email refugeesoccer@bethany.org.

Saturday, June 17, 2017

9:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Gainey Athletic Complex

1661 East Paris Avenue SE • Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Come out and enjoy a day of family fun!

• FREE admission and parking

• Country-specific booths

• Kids activities

• Concessions available; outside food is prohibited

• Alcohol, smoking, and pets prohibited

Tournament Info

• World Cup Style, FIFA rules, some exceptions apply

• Full field, 11 vs. 11; Four divisions, group play, semifinals, and finals

• Adult co-ed teams (ages 16+) representing nationalities from around the world

• Games: two 25-minute halves, two-referee system

• Point system: Win=3, Tie=1, Loss=0

• Tie breakers: goal differential, goals scored

• Registration fee: $25/player (minimum 11 players per team)