Celebrate World Refugee Day & participate in the Refugee World Cup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Come out and support our refugees!
Refugee World Cup Soccer Tournament & Fundraiser Celebrating World Refugee Day
Register your team today! (Minimum 11 players per team.) For more information, call 616.965.8065 or email refugeesoccer@bethany.org.
Saturday, June 17, 2017
9:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.
Gainey Athletic Complex
1661 East Paris Avenue SE • Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Come out and enjoy a day of family fun!
• FREE admission and parking
• Country-specific booths
• Kids activities
• Concessions available; outside food is prohibited
• Alcohol, smoking, and pets prohibited
Tournament Info
• World Cup Style, FIFA rules, some exceptions apply
• Full field, 11 vs. 11; Four divisions, group play, semifinals, and finals
• Adult co-ed teams (ages 16+) representing nationalities from around the world
• Games: two 25-minute halves, two-referee system
• Point system: Win=3, Tie=1, Loss=0
• Tie breakers: goal differential, goals scored
• Registration fee: $25/player (minimum 11 players per team)