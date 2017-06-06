Let Them Eat Cake: Grand Rapids body positivity event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Introducing Grand Rapids FIRST Body Positivity & Empowerment Event!

Let Them Eat Cake promises to be a convening of fierce and fabulous #bopobabes across West Michigan. Cupcakes, cocktails and much conversation around adopting a more forgiving and affirmative attitude toward our bodies. Let’s help each other better understand how to build self esteem through improving ones self-image.

Won’t you join?! There will be a ton of surprises and not a single soul will be judging you!

>>> Learn more in the video above!

Let Them Eat Cake

Body Positivity & Empowerment Event

June 8 – 6PM – 9PM

Mod Bettie Portrait Boutique

1111 Godfrey Ave. SW – Grand Rapids

Tickets – $20

eventbrite.com