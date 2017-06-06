HOLLAND, Mich.-As Holland Hospital celebrates its 100th birthday, have you considered yours? Fortunately, experts have studied the amazing people around the globe who live to 100 and beyond, what they do that’s different and what it means to you.

Join Peter Christensen, DO, and Mark Bombara, LMSW, LLP, to discover the secrets to living a long, happy and healthy life. Make a smart investment in you. Then mark the calendar to celebrate your road to a healthy 100. Details are below.

RESERVE YOUR SEAT HERE or call (616) 394-3344 or online at hollandhospital.org.

WHAT:

Happy at 100: Secrets to living a long, happy and healthy life

WHEN:

Thursday, June 8, 2017

6 PM – 7 PM

WHERE:

Holland Hospital

602 Michigan Ave, Holland, Michigan 49423