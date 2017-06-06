Glove donation for Inner City Youth Baseball & Softball players

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – We celebrated the 23rd year of Inner City Youth Baseball & Softball, and kicked off the Whitecaps Community Foundation and Fifth Third Bank’s annual glove drive!

This was a local celebrity T-Ball game with Inner City Youth Baseball & Softball players, with the goal to get people to donate gloves so that other kids have the opportunity to play.

It’s not too late to donate! Head over to the Fifth Third Ballpark box office, Fifth Third Bank or YMCA Grand Rapids locations. If you donate, you’ll receive 4 lawn seats to a Whitecaps game, a coupon for a free combo meal at Wendy’s and a family guest pass to any YMCA Grand Rapids location.

June 1st through June 13th.

>>> See video above to learn more!

