Experience food, culture, and art at the Grand Rapids Asian Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Grand Rapids Asian Festival is an inaugural one-day spectacular event that showcases the different cultures, food, arts, music and more that Asia has to offer.

Guests will have the chance to join origami and chopsticks workshops as well as interactive dance performances representing cultures from Bollywood to Laos! The Philippines, Korea, India, China, Thailand, Vietnam and other Asian countries.

It will be a melting pot of everything Asian!

Participating restaurants will be serving food from their regular menus… but there will also be some exciting and exclusive festival-only items! From meat on a stick to exploding boba tea, we’ve got food that will take your taste buds on a journey. Plus, you’ll have bragging rights for trying new authentic flavors. We’re especially excited for Angel’s Thai Café!

There will be a large variety of entertainment from Taiko drumming, Lion, and Pacific Island dancers, martial arts demonstrations, singers, a ninja hairstylist, and a live Asian band.

Be the star of our karaoke contest and party with DJ Ace Marasigan mixing Asian dance music.

This event is FREE and OPEN to everyone! They will have an interactive kid’s area and a BEER tent selling both local and Asian beer.