4 free things to with your family this summer in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Summer is the perfect time to get out of your house with the people you love! Although, sometimes we don’t want to spend all that money. No worries, there are so many fun things to do in West Michigan that don’t cost a cent!

Here are 4 ideas for your family:

Bring your children to your local library and sign them up for the summer reading club! It’s six weeks of great reading, fun programs and free fun! Local museums offer free days throughout the summer. Look on-line and plan your visits. Communities around West Michigan offer free movies in the park! Come to one or all of our Park Parties! We have six parties taking place around West Michigan!