4 free things to with your family this summer in West Michigan

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Summer is the perfect time to get out of your house with the people you love! Although, sometimes we don’t want to spend all that money. No worries, there are so many fun things to do in West Michigan that don’t cost a cent!

Here are 4 ideas for your family:

  1. Bring your children to your local library and sign them up for the summer reading club! It’s six weeks of great reading, fun programs and free fun!
  2. Local museums offer free days throughout the summer. Look on-line and plan your visits.
  3. Communities around West Michigan offer free movies in the park!
  4. Come to one or all of our Park Parties! We have six parties taking place around West Michigan!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s