Soar into summer by catching John Ball Zoo’s Realm of Flight Bird Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Soar into summer by catching the Realm of Flight Bird Show at the John Ball Zoo. The show will feature 10 birds displaying their unique talents. The bird show comes from the World Bird Sanctuary, an internationally recognized bird conversation organization.

One of birds that will appear during the show is the bald eagle, which can be seen freely flying over the audience. Other highlights of the show includes the Seriema, who will entertain kids by showing off fascinating hunting techniques, and the raven who will take donations right out of your hand.

The Realm of Flight will take place in the new amphitheater located on the Forest Realm by the Amur tigers. Shows are offered three times a day on different dates throughout the summer. Tickets are $2 for the public and $1.80 for members.

For show times and more information, visit http://www.jbzoo.org/experiences/1645/realm-of-flight-bird-show.