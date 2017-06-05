My ABC WOTV 4 talks with “The Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Recently, we had the opportunity to gossip and girl talk with “The Bachelorette” season 13’s Rachel Lindsay.

Straight from the Celebrity Spill Room, the brunette babe dished about night one, who’s been catching her eye, and all the cringe-worthy moments.

Oh, and how could we forget? Let’s talk tears, laughs… and, as Rachel says, “catty” moments to come this season of The Bachelorette.

>>> Check out the video above to hear all about it.

Meet the men of Season 13: http://interactives.wotv4women.com/photomojo/gallery/43949/1/the-bachelorette-season-13-meet-the-men/adam/

Want us to crash your Bachelorette Watch Party? Here’s how: http://wotv4women.com/2017/05/18/experience-the-ultimate-bachelorette-watch-party-with-my-abc-wotv4/

Why did Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell call it quits? http://wotv4women.com/2017/05/16/ben-higgins-and-lauren-bushnell-split-why-they-called-it-quits/

The Bachelorette airs Monday’s at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook & join the conversation by using the hash tags #MyABCWOTV4 and #TheBachelorette.