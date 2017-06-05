HOLLAND, Mich.-Does your hip or knee joint pain restrict movement and limit your daily activities? If so, you’re invited to attend Holland Hospital’s FREE seminar, and learn more about the latest options for treating your pain. Join orthopedic expert Dr. Derick Johnson to discuss the topics of Arthritis of the hip and knee, non-surgical treatments for joint pain,minimally invasive surgical techniques and Mako® robotic-arm assisted technology. The doctor will also discuss recovery and expectations, and take questions from the audience.

Derick Johnson, DO offers the total hip arthroplasty through the anterior approach. This muscle-sparing technique can mean less pain and faster post-operative recovery for people wanting to return to an active life. Dr. Johnson performs the anterior total hip arthroplasty using the specialized hana table at the Holland Hospital Joint Replacement Center, according to the Holland Hospital website.

“I’m pleased to be able to offer West Michigan the option of the anterior approach method,” Dr. Johnson explained. “For many people, it can provide the relief and mobility they deserve without all the down time.”

WHAT:

Physician Lecture Series

FREE COMMUNITY TALKS

WHEN:

Tuesday, June 13 | 6 – 7 pm

WHERE:

Reserve your seat today at hollandhospital.org, or call (616) 394-3344.