DreamWorks Animation presents “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – On Friday, June 2nd, Celebration Cinema will premiere DreamWorks Animation’s Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. This movie is based on the popular children book series Captain Underpants. It will feature two prankster friends, George and Harold, who spend their time together writing comic books and hypnotizing their principle. This movie is great for the whole family, especially for children.

Movies catered to kids are available all summer at Celebration Cinema. They will be running free kid flicks, which features 12 movies to see before you’re 13. These movies are free for kids 12 and under and are $5 for everyone else. This program starts in June and runs throughout the summer. Some of the movies that will be shown include: The Sandlot, Back to the Future, and How to Train Your Dragon.

For a full list of movies and more details visit https://celebrationcinema.com/FREEKIDFLICKS.