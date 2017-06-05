Cookies for a cause: Pauls’ Moms Cookies teams up with Degage Ministries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Who doesn’t love cookies, especially when they are made for a good cause! Two moms with a passion for baking joined together to create Pauls’ Moms Cookies, an organization that helps to raise money for many different causes. One of these causes includes women facing adversity in the community. Through their efforts, homeless women are able to work alongside the moms and volunteers for a fair wage. Their motto is “it’s just cookies” to enforce the idea that you can’t make a mistake.

These delicious cookies come in six different flavors, some of these flavors include: lemon cherry dream, mint meltaways, molasses, peanut butter chocolate ganache, and the crowd favorite, salted caramel chocolate chunk.

All the proceeds go to Pauls’ Moms Cookies charity partner, Dégagé Ministries, which supports Dégagé’s Open Door Women Center.

These cookies will be baked weekly and sold at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids all throughout summer.

For more information, or to purchase these cookies online visit https://degagecookies.myshopify.com/.