Grandville, MI – Meals on Wheels Western Michigan (MOWWM) is hosting its 3rd Annual Chef’s Specialty event, which will be honoring local chef, Angus Campbell. Donations and tickets sales will go directly to supporting MOWWM’s mission – providing nutrition services to enable seniors to remain healthy and independent in their own homes. Sarah Mariuz and Brewster Hamm from MOWWM, along with Chef Angus appeared on eightWest to talk about the event and food. Click the video above to watch.

“The services that we provide the seniors of West Michigan are critical and the need is rapidly increasing,” said Brewster Hamm, President & CEO, “Together, we can keep seniors living independently, healthier at home, and feeling more connected to their community as they age.”

About Chef’s Specialty

Chef’s Specialty is one of Meals on Wheels Western Michigan’s signature events. It is a time for close supporters and new friends to come together in a fun atmosphere to support local seniors living healthy and independently in their own homes. This event has over 250 attendees and offers a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres, a tribute to and cooking demonstration from honored chef – Angus Campbell, meaningful words from a client, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, photo booth, and more! Join MOWWM for a Caribbean themed event with a pirate flare! Guests are asked to come dressed in their best “island” attire, such as a Hawaiian shirt or summer dress.

Chef Angus Campbell is a City and Guilds Master Craftsmen with 45 years of experience. Campbell is best known locally as a culinary arts teacher at Secchia Institute for Culinary Education. Campbell has recently retired from this role, however continues to consult for local, national, and international companies. His expertise as a culinary chef has won him countless medals from food competitions, as well as pronounced him as a junior culinary team coach.

About Meals on Wheels Western Michigan

MOWWM was founded in 1984 and operates its mission through 3 primary programs. One is the ever-so popular Meals on Wheels, which is targeted toward frail seniors who are homebound in Kent and Allegan counties. Nutritious meals are delivered with a much-needed safety check and a warm greeting. In 2016 alone, 488,249 meals were provided to 2,562 homebound seniors. Pantry services are another critical component to MOWWM’s mission. This service is targeted toward active seniors who are able to prepare meals for themselves. There are 4 pantries located throughout Kent County. Senior pantries distributed over 1 million pounds of food in 2016. MOWWM has 18 dining sites, which also target mobile seniors. This service provides not only a hot nutritious lunch, but also an opportunity to socially engage. More than 88,000 meals were served at dining sites in 2016.

For more information, please visit: http://www.mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.org or call 616-459-3111. Follow MOWWM on Facebook or Instagram! http://www.facebook.com/mealsonwheelswesternmichigan http://www.instagram.com/mealsonwheelswesternmichigan