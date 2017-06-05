Become a Bulldog! Win a scholarship to Ferris State University

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – To help ease the transition between high school and college, Ferris State University is offering a scholarship to students across Kent Intermediate School District (ISD). The Ferris NEXT scholarship is offered to high school students enrolled in Kent ISD who are taking FSU classes, giving them $1,000 toward their tuition.

The guidelines for receiving the scholarship are:

Students who have graduated from a district within Kent ISD

Qualify for admission in a degree-granting program at Ferris

Enrolling full-time at a Ferris site within one year of graduation

Earned a C or better in at least three credits through a Ferris collaborative high school agreement

Students who meet this criteria and apply to and are accepted to Ferris are automatically presented with this scholarship. Students who maintain their grades can renew their scholarship up to three years, giving them a total of $4,000. The Ferris NEXT scholarship can be added to other scholarships to cover up to cost of attendance.

See more information at: https://www.schoolnewsnetwork.org/index.php/2016-17/ferris-offers-scholarship-students-across-kent-isd/#sthash.hQWhimXN.dpuf