48th Festival of the Arts Regional Arts Exhibition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) If you’re planning on going to the Festival of the Arts this weekend in downtown Grand Rapids, be sure to stop by the 2017 Regional Arts Exhibition at Kendall College of Art and Design (KCAD). The incredible display will feature 242 pieces of artwork created by local artists from Kent County and beyond. Every hallway offers a unique presentation of art in all shapes and sizes, both in 2D and 3D.

Not only is this a great opportunity to appreciate the work of local artists, it is also a chance to give back to the community. Some of the art displayed at the show will be for sale, giving guests the ability to take home a one-of-a-kind piece. Over the past 5 years the festival has returned $500,000 to local artists through sales alone.

Admission during the festival is free, and visitors can access the show through the Pearl St. entrance. Artwork will be on display starting June 2 until July 15 at the Fed Galleries at KCAD. Visit http://festivalgr.org/regional-arts/ for more information.

Other free festival activities include: face painting, glue-in, kids art zone, printmaking and more. There will be musical performances throughout the weekend, along with a variety of food booths lining the downtown streets. For a full lineup of events, parking help, and food and performance information, check out https://festivalgr.org/