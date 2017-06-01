Uniting yoga lovers across the globe; Lole White Tour comes to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s an event uniting tens of thousands of yoga lovers across the globe… The Lole White Tour on the Road is set to take place in over 50 cities, including Grand Rapids!
Here to tell us about it is the WOTV 4 Women Wellness Expert Michele Fife and Jill Bromley-Sung of Lole Grand Rapids.
>>> Watch video above to learn more!
Lole White Tour On the Road
- Wednesday, June 14, 6:30PM
- Courtyard by Marriott
- 11 Monroe Ave. NW – Grand Rapids
- Register at eventbrite.com
Michele also has upcoming trips to Galapagos and India, and you’re invited! Learn more from her pages below.
Take a trip to Galapagos or India
- India – http://www.michelefife.com/india_2018.php
- Galapagos – http://www.michelefife.com/galapagos_2018.php
Lastly, Michele is doing a special Yoga class June 11th at Westside Fitness!
Benefit Blood Drive for Liam
- Michigan Blood
- Sunday, June 11th
- 11AM – 4PM
- Westside Fitness
- 1618 Leonard St NW – Grand Rapids