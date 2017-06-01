The A, B & Cs of weekend fun – Arts, baseball and cars!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) School is almost out and the warmer weather is there…weekends are the perfect time to get the family out and about to enjoy all West Michigan has to offer. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Festival of the Arts, Grand Rapids

June 2-4

Festival of the Arts is a FREE three-day community event that features several stages of performances, a juried Regional Arts Exhibition, and dozens of food booths run by non-profit organizations. Plus, creative activities for children and adults to enjoy making their own art as well as purchasing art from West Michigan artists.

Whitecaps Game

Fifth Third Ballpark, Grand Rapids

Friday June 2, Saturday June 3, and Sunday June 4

Join the West Michigan Whitecaps as they look to defeat the Lansing Lugnuts this weekend. Ticket prices vary.

AniMotion Festival

Kalamazoo Valley Museum

June 2 from 5-8pm and June 3 from noon-4pm

This FREE two-day event will feature dinosaurs, art, animation, and world-renown paleontologist Dr. Paul Serano. He has been featured on National Geographic, has found fossils on five continents, and continues his adventurous studies to this day. KVU students and volunteers will help visitors create flipbooks, teach how to draw dinosaurs, create storyboards, sculpt clay dinosaurs, and film stop-motion animation at stations.

Kids Carnival Night at Berlin Raceway

Saturday, June 3

All kids 11 and under free

First 250 get in a free Craig’s Cruisers Activity

Kaleidoscope Garden

Leila Arboretum/ Leila Arboretum

Leila Arboretum’s Children’s Garden has a new name: The Kaleidoscope Garden. Like the popular children’s toy, the garden is always changing, highlighting different colors, shapes and experiences as the seasons progress.

Open June 1-August 31

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturdays 11am-3pm