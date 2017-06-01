3-Time Olympian Dathan Ritzenhein invites you to the Meijer LPGA 5K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Registration for the Meijer LPGA 5K Run and Walk is now open!

>>> Register here: http://meijerlpgaclassic.com/5k-run-walk/

The race will be powered by Gazelle Sports, and will start at 8 a.m. June 17 at Rockford High School. Each participant will receive a Meijer LPGA 5k Run & Walk shirt, a complimentary breakfast provided by Kellogg’s®, and two daily tickets to the golf tournament, valid for any one day admission Tuesday through Sunday.

Community 5k Run & Walk

The cost to participate is $15 per person, ages 17 and under, and $25 per person, ages 18 and older. Strollers are welcome at the event.

The top three runners in each age group will receive $500, $250, and $100 in Meijer gift cards, respectively.

Community Challenges

The cost to participate is $150 per team. The top five finishers in each team will be scored.

Community: Local corporations, community organizations, families and schools throughout Grand Rapids are encouraged to put together a team of five to 10 runners.

Media: Meijer will donate the entry fees for up to five teams of members of the media. Each team must include five to 10 runners.

Winners of the team challenges will receive a $1,000 donation to the Meijer Simply Give program in their team’s name.