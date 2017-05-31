Summer list: 5K runs around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Summer is the perfect time to get out of the house and get active! West Michigan is full of fun runs, you won’t want to miss. Check out what’s happening near you, in the list below.

June 3 Ada, MI Hard Cider Run

June 3 Grand Rapids, MI The Super Run

June 4 Hamilton, MI Milan’s Miracle Run

June 9 Grand Rapids, MI Credit Unions for Kids Run/Walk

June 11 Grand Rapids, MI Grand Rapids Triathlon

June 15 Walker, MI Stars & Stripes Dash

June 17 Grand Rapids, MI Beat the Grandma 5k

June 17 Rockford, MI LPGA 5k

June 17 Caledonia, MI Relay for Life of Caledonia Color Fun Run

June 17 Jenison, MI Saturday Slip n Slide

June 18 Holland, MI Pub on 8th 8k

June 23 Grand Rapids, MI Longest Day 5k

June 24 Grand Rapids, MI Huntington Reeds Lake Run

June 27 Zeeland, MI Zeeland Zoom 5k

July 1 Rockford, MI Bostwick Lake Triathlon

July 1 Grandville, MI YMCA Buck Creek Run

July 1 Battlecreek, MI Battle Creek Half Marathon and 5k

July 4 Kentwood, MI Autocam 5k

July 4 Lowell, MI T-rex Ten Miler

July 8 Lowell, MI Run the Riverwalk

July 22 Grand Rapids, MI Cookie 5k

July 27 Wyoming, MI Metro Way 5k/10k

July 29 Grand Rapids, MI The Color Run

August 11 Comstock Park, MI White Pine Trail Relay

August 26 Kentwood, MI Grand Rapids Mud Run