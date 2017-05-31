Summer list: 5K runs around West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Summer is the perfect time to get out of the house and get active! West Michigan is full of fun runs, you won’t want to miss. Check out what’s happening near you, in the list below.
June 3 Ada, MI Hard Cider Run
June 3 Grand Rapids, MI The Super Run
June 4 Hamilton, MI Milan’s Miracle Run
June 9 Grand Rapids, MI Credit Unions for Kids Run/Walk
June 11 Grand Rapids, MI Grand Rapids Triathlon
June 15 Walker, MI Stars & Stripes Dash
June 17 Grand Rapids, MI Beat the Grandma 5k
June 17 Rockford, MI LPGA 5k
June 17 Caledonia, MI Relay for Life of Caledonia Color Fun Run
June 17 Jenison, MI Saturday Slip n Slide
June 18 Holland, MI Pub on 8th 8k
June 23 Grand Rapids, MI Longest Day 5k
June 24 Grand Rapids, MI Huntington Reeds Lake Run
June 27 Zeeland, MI Zeeland Zoom 5k
July 1 Rockford, MI Bostwick Lake Triathlon
July 1 Grandville, MI YMCA Buck Creek Run
July 1 Battlecreek, MI Battle Creek Half Marathon and 5k
July 4 Kentwood, MI Autocam 5k
July 4 Lowell, MI T-rex Ten Miler
July 8 Lowell, MI Run the Riverwalk
July 22 Grand Rapids, MI Cookie 5k
July 27 Wyoming, MI Metro Way 5k/10k
July 29 Grand Rapids, MI The Color Run
August 11 Comstock Park, MI White Pine Trail Relay
August 26 Kentwood, MI Grand Rapids Mud Run