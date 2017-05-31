Say no to dental emergencies this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Summer sunshine tends to bring out more smiles in children everywhere, but in order to keep those smiles bright we spoke with Meggan McCone, pediatric dentist at Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry in Grand Rapids, about some helpful tips.

With the plentiful activities of summer, children are at a greater risk of having dental accidents. One of these risks is playing sports, and another is playing at the pool. McCone said that with sports such as soccer and baseball, it is important for kids to use mouth guards to protect their teeth. It is equally important to practice pool safety, whether it be in or outside of the water. Injuries can occur while swimming or playing outside of the pool.

Along with the freedom of summer, also comes more opportunities to snack on unhealthy treats. To remedy this, McCone recommends stocking healthy snacks for kids around the house.

In the unfortunate event of a dental emergency, McCone recommends packing the following items when on the go: extra toothbrush, container to hold lost tooth, handkerchief to stop bleeding, pain medicine, and gauze.