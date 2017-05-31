Raise a glass for World Milk Day: June 1, 2017

eightWest staff Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – This month we are raising awareness of the importance of dairy. To kick off National Dairy Month, we are celebrating World Milk Day on June 1st.

Annie Link, dairy farmer at Swiss Lane Dairy Farms in Alto, Mich., along with others, believe it is important to bring awareness to the global consumption of dairy. In an effort to do this, dairy farmers around the world will be sharing photos with a glass of milk and encouraging others to do the same.

>>> Watch video above to learn more.

Join us on June 1, 2017 by raising a glass for World Milk Day!

Those who wish to participate should tag @milkmeansmore, and use one or all of the following hash tags: #undeniablydairy #milkmeansmore #raiseaglass #worldmilkday.

