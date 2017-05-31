Kid’s night out at the Berlin Raceway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – As summer races in, so do the cars at Berlin Raceway. Kurt Dietrich of Berlin Raceway and Cait Thrasher of Craig’s Cruisers are partnering up to host an event the whole family can enjoy.

On Saturday, June 3 Berlin Raceway will be hosting Craig’s Cruisers Carnival Night, which will benefit Lori’s Voice and the NASCAR Foundation. In addition to racing, there will also be plenty of fun activities for kids such as simulators, inflatables and more.

The carnival opens at 3pm and goes until 8pm. The pre-race will begin at 6pm, with the actual race starting at 6:30 p.m. Adult tickets are 12 dollars, and all kids 11 and under are free. The fun doesn’t end there, the first 250 attendees get a free Craig’s activity.

Craig’s Cruisers will be holding a separate event on Friday, June 2. By mentioning Berlin, guests will receive a special package for the buffet and three attractions for $14.99.

For more information, go to http://www.berlinraceway.com/race-schedule.