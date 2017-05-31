Help build the Kalamazoo Maranda Park Party

By Published: Updated:
Help Build KZoo Park Party

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOTV) Maranda Park Parties are coming to six West Michigan communities this summer, providing an afternoon of free fun for families! Maranda is asking for your help this year to see what you would like at each Park Party. Now is your chance to get in on the fun! Click through the pictures, then vote below for which rides and attractions you would like to see at the Kalamazoo Maranda Park Party.

 

Maranda Park Party attractions – Kalamazoo

Maranda Park Party comes to Bronson Park in Kalamazoo on Thursday, July 6. The party is from noon to 2 p.m., with a free lunch for anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last. Everyone is invited and everything is free!

>>> Follow along on social media with #MarandaParkParty

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s