Help build the Kalamazoo Maranda Park Party

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOTV) Maranda Park Parties are coming to six West Michigan communities this summer, providing an afternoon of free fun for families! Maranda is asking for your help this year to see what you would like at each Park Party. Now is your chance to get in on the fun! Click through the pictures, then vote below for which rides and attractions you would like to see at the Kalamazoo Maranda Park Party.

Extreme Obstacle Course
3D Climbing Wall
Giant Slide
Turbo Tubs

Maranda Park Party comes to Bronson Park in Kalamazoo on Thursday, July 6. The party is from noon to 2 p.m., with a free lunch for anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last. Everyone is invited and everything is free!

>>> Follow along on social media with #MarandaParkParty