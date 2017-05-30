Races, games, and concerts at the Detroit Grand Prix

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) The Detroit Grand Prix is back! Kicking off June 2-4 this year, there will be 4 racing series and 7 races over the course of the weekend. There will also be fun activities outside of the racetrack, including a Meijer fan zone, interactive games, and concerts.

This is the 6th year in a row that the Grand Prix is being held at Bell Isle. Get excited for the 2.3 mile street course – the largest in its circuit.

Come on out for this great race and event sponsored by Fifth Third Bank!

Maranda gets strapped up in the right gear to go experience the ‘hot lap’ where races will be occurring. Did you know these cars go 90-180 mph?

There is a lot of pressure and excitement at the Grand Prix, plus Detroit has changed greatly over the years, making it a lot of fun to come and explore.

Maranda had the chance to interview some of the drivers in this years race!

Families with kids of all ages are welcomed to experience the weekend. The tickets and information are most easily available at www.detroitgp.com. Tickets are as low as $40 for a full day, and it gets you in the gate to all the activities.

Make sure to follow Maranda on instagram @MarandaTV for behind the scenes pictures and videos!