Media personalities vs. area priests at “Let’s Go To Bat” for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– For the 30th consecutive year, a team of priests from the Diocese of Grand Rapids will face off in a charity softball game against local media personalities at Fifth Third Ballpark on Thursday, June 15. Admission is FREE and families are encouraged to bring their children to enjoy the fun, which will include many activities at the ballpark for the kids. The event raises money for and awareness of the child welfare programs of Catholic Charities West Michigan, specifically foster care and adoption, which helped nearly 500 at-risk children last year and the need remains great.

Here are the details:

LET’S GO TO BAT FOR KIDS!

Thursday, June 15, 2017

5:30 pm – Gates open (tickets are free, $7/vehicle parking fee)

6:30 pm – Opening ceremony begins

7:00 pm – 30th annual charity softball game pitting a team of more than 20 priests from the Diocese of Grand

Rapids (Padres) against numerous local media personalities (Media Giants)

8:30 pm – Raffle winners announced (need not be present to win)

Other activities that night while the game is played:

– Raffle with great prizes, such as $500 in cash, two kayaks (donated by KL Outdoor), free passes to local zoo/museums

– Kids activities on the ballpark concourses, such as face painting, a magician crafting balloon creations, photos with Whitecaps team mascots and a bounce house – Between inning hilarious fan competitions on the field

(Each vehicle will be charged $7 for parking.)

WHO:

The entire community is invited!

WHERE:

Fifth Third Ballpark at US 131 and West River Road in Comstock Park

WHY:

Event supports the foster care and adoption programs of Catholic Charities West Michigan, which helped nearly 500 at-risk children in 2016. On any given day, CCWM has more than 300 children in its licensed foster homes. In 2016, 407 young people found safety through foster care and 66 children were adopted into forever loving homes.

This event helps raise awareness about the pressing need for more foster parents to keep up with the trend of more children needing placements. The agency is working to add 50 new foster families this year. If people want more information about becoming a foster family, contact CCWM through its website: ccwestmi.org.

HOW:

Register for free tickets under Events at: ccwestmi.org

ABOUT CATHOLIC CHARITIES WEST MICHIGAN:

CCWM, an outreach ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids, feeds universal hungers that people in need have. Let’s Go To Bat For Kids! raises money and awareness to feed the hungers children have for safety (foster care) and love (adoption). The agency is marking its 70th year in 2017.

In 2016, the agency’s 275 employees served more than 21,000 people in need in 11 counties without regard to religion. Its largest program is Family Preservation. In addition to Child Welfare, other key programs are Behavioral Health and Community Outreach.

CCWM was assisted in its work by more than 2,500 volunteers donating more than 12,000 hours of their time during 2016. People interested in volunteering can let us know on our website: ccwestmi.org.