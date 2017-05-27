Education leaders raising funds to boost student success at Holland High

Holland, Mich (WOTV) – The Reading Now Network (RNN), Ottawa Area ISD and Herman Miller Cares are collaborating with Holland High School (HHS) to raise funds to purchase books and mobile book carts that will help students grow as readers, increase literacy and enhance college and career readiness. Herman Miller Cares will match all donations up to $15,000 between now and July 18. The campaign may continue beyond that date if the $50,000 goal is not met.

In conjunction with Reading Now Network, a collaborative partnership of school districts in 20 West Michigan counties to improve literacy and student achievement across all grade levels, HHS has identified classroom library resources as a necessary strategy for student success.

According to Dr. Kyle Mayer, assistant superintendent of instructional services for Ottawa Area ISD and a member of the RNN research team, Holland High School is the first high school to reach out to the Reading Now Network and ask how they might apply what RNN is learning about early literacy within an 8th-12th grade school.

“We have been working collaboratively for almost two years now and have implemented common literacy strategies across all subject areas at Holland High,” Dr. Mayer said. “The classroom library resources we are seeking to purchase would support the meaningful implementation of those strategies and provide students with a wide variety of interesting reading materials from which to choose.”

Research shows classrooms need approximately 1,500 books at appropriate reading levels from which students can choose that are high-quality and meet student interests in both fiction and non-fiction. Easy and frequent access to books is very important in order for schools to make reading a priority throughout a student’s school day. Currently, there is a need at HHS for more independent choice reading books aligned with student interests and reading levels.

In addition to Holland High School, this year RNN has partnered with Herman Miller Cares, Huntington Bank and Scholastic Publishing Company to create classroom libraries at Woodbridge Elementary in Zeeland, Moon Elementary in Muskegon, Parkview Elementary in Wyoming and Big Jackson Public School in Newaygo County.

“Herman Miller is proud to support and drive fundraising efforts through a challenge grant for classroom libraries at Holland High School,” Alison Freas, Herman Miller Cares Education Chair, said regarding their involvement. “By increasing access to books specifically chosen to ensure students are appropriately challenged, reading abilities for all students can improve and ultimately this contributes to a student’s ability to become an engaged and productive citizen.”

Donations may be made on the YouCaring website at www.youcaring.com/hollandhighschool-826462 or bit.ly/HHSbooks

For more information regarding this fundraising effort for HHS, contact Dr. Kyle Mayer at kmayer@oaisd.org or 616-738-8940, ext. 4101.

About Reading Now Network:

Launched in 2014, the Reading Now Network is a collective effort of superintendents and school boards from over 160 school districts in 20 counties to improve early literacy and, ultimately, student achievement across all grade levels. For more information on the Reading Now Network, visit www.gomasa.org/readingnow and @readingnownet

About Ottawa Area ISD: Ottawa Area Intermediate School District works collaboratively with schools and communities to meet the educational needs of students of all ages in the Ottawa area. By pooling resources and providing services regionally, Ottawa Area ISD provides important programs and services to local K‐12 school districts, charter, parochial and private schools and adults in the most cost‐effective ways possible. To learn more about Ottawa Area ISD visit www.oaisd.org

About Herman Miller Cares: Herman Miller Cares is the corporate foundation of Herman Miller, Inc. The mission of Herman Miller Cares is to inspire the next generation to do great things by becoming civil citizens and stewards of humanity. The work of the foundation is uniquely employee led by teams of Herman Miller employees across the globe.