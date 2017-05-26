Memorial Day celebrations across West Michigan

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOTV) – Memorial Day is May 29th, and so many places in West Michigan are hosting Memorial Day parades and events in honor of those men and women who have lost their lives serving our country. The day is also the unofficial kick-off to summer, giving you time to spend with friends, family, and loved ones, with many West Michigan businesses hosting events to celebrate the season. Enjoy the beginning of summer, but still remember those who have served our country with the ultimate sacrifice.

Memorial Day Celebrations in Southern West Michigan

St. Joseph is hosting a Memorial Day parade on Friday, May 26th, from noon to 1pm. The parade honors those veterans who have served and sacrificed their lives. The festivities start at the intersection of Lake Boulevard and Park Street, so find a spot to watch the floats, bands, and more make their way through St. Joseph.

Lakeshore Lodging in Saugatuck is hosting an awesome promotion. Every night you stay in the month of May helps local West Michigan veterans. Help them reach their goal of donating $2000 to the local Blue Star Mothers of America chapter. The Blue Star Mothers of America is a 100% volunteer-run organization, serving active military, veterans, and honoring the fallen. For every paid night of occupancy in May, Lakeshore Lodging will donate $10 to Blue Star Mothers – South Kent Michigan 191. This donation will be made on Flag Day, June 14th.

Visit Hastings as they honor veterans who have given their lives in service to their country with a Memorial Day parade. The parade starts at 9:30am and makes its way through town, stopping at two memorials for wreath-laying ceremonies complete with the playing of Taps and a 21-gun salute. The parade ends at Riverside Cemetery with a final ceremony honoring veterans.

The Michigan Maritime Museum in South Haven celebrates Memorial Day weekend with two big events. The Blessing of the Fleet and Season Kick-Off Picnic is Friday, May 26th. While this is a fun member-only event, you still have time become a member before the big celebration. The following day, Saturday, May 27th, is the 2nd Annual Harbor Walk to Fitness. The Harbor Walk runs from pier head to pier head in South Haven’s Maritime District with historical information markers all along the way. From start to finish it is roughly 3.2 miles, making it a great way to get those 10,000 steps in and on your way to a healthy summer.

Kick off the beginning of summer with visits to the wineries of the Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail in southwest Michigan. Choose a few different wineries or tasting rooms each day for your wine tasting experience. You can stay in your favorite beach town or or discover a new one by traveling along Lake Michigan from Saugatuck down to New Buffalo. You can also head inland to Coloma, Paw Paw, Mattawan, and the border of Kalamazoo. They have wineries and tasting rooms to provide variety and to help build your Southwest Michigan Bucket List.

Dablon Vineyard and Tasting Room in Baroda has a free music event on Sunday, May 28th to celebrate Memorial Day. Grab a glass of wine and enjoy free live music by the Whateverly Brothers from 2:30pm to 5:30pm. If you can’t make it to this event, they have music throughout the month, so there’s no excuse to miss out on these free music performances.

Lemon Creek Winery in Berrien Springs presents their 14th Annual Art & Wine Festival on Saturday, May 27th! Art exhibits of different mediums will be found on the grounds, including hand crafted stained glass, jewelry, pottery, photography, and fine art paintings. Over 33 years of experience in winemaking has elevated the wines at Lemon Creek to the award winning “art” that they have become, and that comes in no short supply at this event. All of Lemon Creek’s artisanal wines will be available for tasting, giving you even more reason to stop by.

The extended holiday weekend is a perfect time to getaway to Coldwater Country. Bring the family and join in on a living history event, complete with Civil War drills and a Battle of Rich Mountain Battle Re-enactment. Military and Civilian impressions, demonstrations, encampments, drills, a raffle for items donated by area businesses and a period dance Saturday evening round out a weekend filled with education and fun.

Arcadia Brewing Company has new summer hours for both their Kalamazoo and Battle Creek locations starting Memorial Day weekend. Visit their Kalamazoo location Mondays through Thursdays from 11am to 11pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11am to 1am, and Sundays from 11am to 9pm. In Battle Creek, you can sip on your favorite Arcadia brews Mondays through Thursdays, 11am to 10pm, Fridays from 11am to 11pm, and Saturdays from 12pm to 11pm. This location is closed on Sundays. New summer means new hours at Arcadia Brewing Company!

Memorial Day Celebrations in Central West Michigan

The Grand Rapids Treetop Adventure Park has extended hours over Memorial Day weekend. If you want to pick up discounted tickets for the holiday weekend, stop in on May 20th for their May Kick-Off Event where tickets for shortened climb times and zip rides will be discounted, along with other giveaways and special offers. Spend the long weekend with family and friends among the trees!

The Grand Haven Area kicks off summer and celebrates Memorial Day weekend with a big summer run! There is something for everyone from the avid racer to the occasional walker, with their certified 5K Run, the 1 Mile Family Fun Run/Walk, and the Tot Trot obstacle course for ages 3 to 6. All ages are welcome to participate, so bring your mom, dad, grandma, and grandpa. Join your community for this annual family event to promote healthy lifestyles in the Tri-Cities area.

The Muskegon area has events throughout Memorial Day weekend for everybody. The Fruitport Old Fashioned Days is May 24th to 29th, and features fireworks, a carnival, community picnic, parade, Lions Ox Roast, a 5K Run, and more. Celebrating 30 years, the Lost Boat Ceremony on May 28th at the USS Silversides Museum is both a solemn and joyful celebration designed to honor the loss of 52 U.S. submarines and 3600 submariners during World War II. The 12th Annual Blessing of the Boats is the same day, with boats of all types gathering on Muskegon Lake near the Milwaukee Clipper for a parade of boats. Also May 28th is the Final Approach Memorial Program located at Old Grand Haven Road and Seaway Drive. May 29th brings a parade and American Salute Concert. Spend the morning watching seven bands and over 40 marching units highlighting patriotism and citizenship. After the parade, head over to the Frauenthal Theater for additional musical selections at this free performance. Muskegon celebrates Memorial Day in style and great quantity, so make sure to carve some time out of your calendar to experience it!

In celebration of Memorial Day, Mecosta County is home to the 4th Annual Memorial Weekend “4 Veterans Car and Craft Show” on Saturday, May 27th. There will be 32 awards including best of show, best car, best truck, best muscle car, best motorcycle, and many more! Other activities will include a craft show, door prizes, 50/50 drawings, and plenty of music. All proceeds will benefit local Amvets post 1941.

Alma, Michigan, is better known as Scotland, USA, over Memorial Day weekend each year as thousands of people gather together to celebrate the Alma Highland Festival and Games. The event is celebrating 50 years this Memorial Day weekend when they take over Alma on May 27th and 28th. This event has grown to become one of the largest, most prestigious attractions of its kind in the Midwest!

Join the Muskegon KOA Campground for an enjoyable holiday camping weekend. They require a three-night minimum stay for Holidays/Special Events, but it’s well worth your time. Stay from May 26th to 29th and enjoy an immersive outdoor experience. They have tent sites, a limited number of cabins, and a few 30 amp full service sites still available, but they’re going fast. Give them a call to book your stay today!

Memorial Day Celebrations in Northern West Michigan

Crystal Mountain is celebrating Memorial Day weekend with two events: The 12th Annual Michigan Beer & Brat Festival and the 4th Annual North Mitten Half Marathon. The Beer & Brat Festival is Saturday, May 27th with live entertainment while sampling an enormous selection of Michigan’s finest microbrews, local hard cider and mead, and gourmet brats from northwest Michigan markets. The marathon kicks off on Sunday, May 28th with a route that combines paved roads, dirt roads, and trails. The route consists of primarily flat, open trails and is not a mountain climb. Both races start and finish at the white slopeside tent near the Crystal Clipper chairlift. Enjoy a Memorial Day weekend filled with good food and beer and then work it off with a marathon through a beautiful part of northern Michigan.

Stafford’s Top of Michigan Community Marathon is Saturday, May 27th, and the 10K walk/run starts at Bay Harbor Village Hotel in Petoskey. Enjoy this event at your own pace, all while benefiting the Top of Michigan Trails Council and Petoskey High School Cross Country and Track teams. You can even make Bay Harbor Village Hotel your home base for Memorial Day weekend, spending time in the surrounding area before and after the event.

Join the Grand Hotel for a Memorial Day weekend on Mackinac Island! Enjoy nightly live musical entertainment by Dr. Alex Graham and the Grand Hotel Orchestra. The AAA Memorial Day Weekend package also includes free golf on The Jewel with beautiful views of the Straits of Mackinac and the Mackinac Bridge (cart fee required), evening receptions on Saturday and Sunday, and a full breakfast and five-course dinner daily. Sit back and relax in a rocking chair on the World’s Longest Porch or take a bike ride around Mackinac Island and explore everything the island has to offer.

Visit Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay over Memorial Day weekend for some good food, wine, and company. The original Black Star Farms Tasting Room is located just south of Suttons Bay on a gorgeous farm that features a winery, ten room destination Inn, café offering lunch and dinner, stables and an extensive network of hiking trails. In addition to multiple tasting bars, Black Star Farms offers wines by the glass and half glass along with a wine-friendly menu on the seasonal Terrace patio. An intimate Barrel Room is for exclusive tasting by Inn guests and members of the Wine Club.

The unofficial start to summer kicks off Memorial Day weekend at the Inn at Bay Harbor with rates starting at just $237 per night. Spend the weekend in Bay Harbor with all the amenities, including the outdoor pool and hot tub, lawn games, and complimentary beach cruisers. Lake Michigan may be too cold to swim in, but you’ll enjoy walking along the beach looking for treasured souvenirs like Petoskey Stones. Be sure to finish off your evening around a bonfire, complete with s’mores and stargazing.

There are two events on May 27th in Traverse City to help you celebrate Memorial Day weekend. The Antrim County Petoskey Stone Festival celebrates Michigan’s state stone with a day of stone-hunting, stone-skipping, demonstrations, prizes, and other fun at Barnes Park near Eastport. The Bayshore Marathon is the annual spring run up the Old Mission Peninsula, one of the world’s most beautiful marathon settings. Over 7,000 runners take part in this run. Celebrate Memorial Day weekend in Traverse City with these two events!

Hotel Walloon on Walloon Lake is hosting live music with their Tommy’s Rock Out with your Dock Out event on Saturday, May 27th. This all ages event is at Tommy’s and the Village Green Park with a bounce house and fun activities for the kids in your family. Live music fills the air from 3pm to 6pm, so you have plenty of time to visit.

Visit the Island House Hotel on Mackinac Island for an all-American Memorial Day getaway. Rates are as low as $245 per night when you book online using promo code MEMW or mention the package when you call to book. The package includes two nights of accommodations, Mackinac Island fudge, round-trip Mackinac Island ferry tickets, tickets to a sip-and-sail cruise, and more. Book your stay now at this historic hotel on one of West Michigan’s favorite locales!

The Terrace Inn in historic Bay View is kicking off the summer season with a Memorial Day Weekend deal that is worth celebrating! Stay three consecutive nights, Thursday through Saturday, May 25th to 27th or Friday through Sunday, May 26th to 28th, and get one dinner for two for free! Call for details and celebrate Memorial Day in the Petoskey Area.

For comic book enthusiasts, MyNorth in Traverse City is hosting the Cherry Capital Comic Con on May 26th to 28th. C4 is Northern Michigan’s largest comic book and pop entertainment expo, located at the scenic Grand Traverse Resort. C4 is Northern Michigan’s perfect gathering of comic book creators, exhibitors, and fans. Enjoy the long weekend with beer and food, or get together and nerd out over your comic book finds.

Sure, Shanty Creek Resorts is a premier golf resort, but it also offers so much more with plenty to keep you and your group captivated from the moment everyone arrives. Kick off the summer travel season by breathing in the fresh air, drink up the culture and dive right in with lodging and golf packages starting as low as $49 per person, per night.

The Benzie County Visitors Bureau located in the heart of Benzie County in northwest Michigan is offering a fantastic getaway package for visitors who stay for two consecutive nights at one of several participating lodging locations between Memorial Day Weekend (beginning May 27th) and October 31st. The summer and fall vacation package called the “Benzie Treasure Trove” includes over 22 free, free-with-purchase, buy-one-get-one, and value priced gift, food and recreational activities to allow visitors to explore more of Benzie County and have new experiences along the way. There are many lodging choices in Benzie County, including cottages, cabins, inns, motels and condos. For participating lodging locations in the “Benzie Treasure Trove” Vacation Package, as well as, an entire list of what’s include in the package, visit the Benzie County Visitors Bureau website!

Bonobo Winery in Traverse City is hosting live music over Memorial Day weekend. On Friday, May 26th, listen to Mitch McKolay from 6pm to 8pm. Bonobo is hosting a Sunday Funday on Sunday, May 28th! Live music will be performed by Jeff Brown from 2pm to 4pm along with ice cream, wine pairings, specials, and more. Bonobo welcomes you to one of their many live music events this Memorial Day weekend.

Summer has officially arrived in Charlevoix. Memorial weekend is a great time to unwind and celebrate the arrival of warm weather. During the holiday weekend, spend time with family and friends in downtown Charlevoix. With unique stores, and good food and spirits, and views of three beautiful lakes, Charlevoix is a great place to unwind. New this year, the Round Lake Music Festival will be kicking off Saturday with three live bands followed by even more live music on Sunday. This event is free to the public, family friendly, and a beer tent will be available. For the marathon runner, sign up for the Charlevoix to Harbor Springs Marathon. Enjoy fantastic views of Lake Michigan while you participate in this awesome marathon. Wrap up the holiday weekend with the annual Memorial Day parade and celebration.

Summer fun starts at the Portage Point Resort in Onekama this Memorial Day weekend. Join them for two nights and get a third night free! Reserve your stay today and save, giving you more money for your summer vacation budget!