Is there room in your heart to become a foster parent?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Is there room in your heart and family for a child in need? There is a growing need for families willing to open their hearts and homes to children and teenagers who have been removed from their families because of neglect or abuse.

These children need a loving family who will walk with them during a time of crisis and welcome them unconditionally into a caring home. Children in foster care range in age from infants to teenagers and typically remain in your care for at least a few months.

>>> Watch beautiful testimonies in the video above.

To learn more about foster care and what it takes to become a foster parent, go to https://www.bethany.org/foster-care

