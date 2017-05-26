Hope 1 in 5: East Kentwood students break the stigma

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Hope Network will be holding their second annual relay and walk for mental health on Saturday, May 27. The marathon will be raising money and awareness for mental health, as 1 in 5 adults will face a mental health crisis this year.

We had students from East Kentwood High School to discuss how they got involved with this project! Check out what they’re doing in the video above.

The marathon and walk will be held in Millennium Park. There will be a relay where five people can complete a full marathon together. For others, there will also be a community walk. The event is sponsored by the MVP Sports Club partnership. To register for the marathon relay or community walk, visit www.1in5relay.com.

Hope 1 in 5 Marathon

Saturday, May 27

Millennium Park

Register at www.1in5relay.com