IM KIDS 3rd Meal Program: “Best part of moving to my new school”

IONIA, Mich, (WOTV)-Good nutrition is one of the most important and basic needs in the development of our kids. In Ionia County 1 in 5 children are food insecure and in Montcalm County 1 in 4 children are food insecure.

IM Kids 3rd Meal is a nonprofit based out of Fenwick Michigan that is committed to ending childhood hunger in Ionia and Montcalm Counties. Food insecure children receive a 3rd meal that is well-balanced and ready-to-eat. These meals are prepared by volunteers at the H.O. Steele Education Center, delivered to schools in the afternoon and then distributed to the students before they are dismissed for the day.

IM Kids 3rd Meal is serving eight schools; four schools in Ionia County and four schools in Montcalm County, with a total of approximately 567 food insecure children receiving 3rd meals every school day.

As a nonprofit, this program is only possible because of the strong community support that it receives. The IM KIDS 3rd Meal Program is a volunteer run organization, running off of grants, donations, partners and community members that make the program possible.

This year, a young student moved to the Greenville School District, and joined the IM KIDS 3rd meal program. He told his principal, after receiving his first 3rd meal, it was “best part about moving to a new school.”

Not only does IM Kids 3rd Meal strive to help eliminate childhood hunger, they also provide a great place for local special education students to learn, grow, and excel. After being absent many months due to illness, one of our volunteers from a special education class said he was finally “back home” when he arrived to help make meals.

This shows that every volunteer, every donation, every dollar, and every meal makes a difference in the lives of local students.

IM Kids 3rd Meal needs strong community support to keep running and reach even more students in these two counties. This program is supported by the Ionia County Intermediate School District and the Montcalm Area Intermediate School District. For more information on how you or your company can support and volunteer, please call IM Kids 3rd Meal at 616-527-4900, or email imkids3rdmeal@gmail.com.