Go bold with these spring beauty trends

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Put your best face forward by trying some spring beauty trends! This season it’s all about color, so start by going bold with your blush. Apply from cheek to temple for a look that screams runway ready!

Also, ladies, perfecting the “cat eye” is sooo 2016! Lining the inside waterlines of the eye on the top and the bottom is where it’s at! Then, take it back to the 80’s baby with eye shadow in blue, purple, or pink colorful hues.

Another makeup trend you won’t want to miss out on? New metallic shine highlights! Glow it up by using these products along your cheekbones and T-area. I call it the Beyoncé Shimmer!

Last, but certainly not least, rock a red lip while hitting the road fresh faced with no make-up on. That’s right, you’ll see more and more ladies with bushy brows, dewy skin, and a bold lip who are making a statement without saying a word.

