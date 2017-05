GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – If you want to work and collect social security at the same time, there’s good news with the amount you can earn working, according to AARP. The earnings limit for people age 65 and younger has increased to $16,920. For those turning 66 this year, you can earn up to $44,880. Then once you turn 66 there is no income limitation, so you can earn as much as you want and collect social security without any penalty.

