West Michigan kids unite to create amazing art

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Artists Creating Together (ACT) is celebrating the 31st year of its annual festival.

ACT offers art education programming throughout the West Michigan community in area school districts. The festival comes after a year of programming in schools, during which students explore the arts with professional artists, tours, and other education.

The ACT festival is special for students who have cognitive impairment because it helps them work on vocational skills, life skills, and functional skills. It gives them the opportunity to showcase their talent and socialize and practice communication skills.

