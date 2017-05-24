Memorial Day weekend family fun

Krazy Kids Inflatable Fun Run

Saturday, May 27, 8am-1pm

The Krazy Kids Inflatable Fun Run is coming to Grand Rapids! Not only is this the first nation-wide inflatable obstacle run created solely for children, but it’s one your kids will never forget. For kids ages 3-12. Pre-register online for $24, or the day of for $29.

One in Five Marathon Relay and Walk

May 27, 8am-12pm

Millenium Park

Participate in one of the many walks or relays, or come to support the people participating.

Flash Flood Waterpark – Opening Weekend – Battle Creek

Opening weekend is buy one get one free admission

35 W. Hamblin Avenue

Star Wars Night at the Musical Fountain

Sunday, May 28th at 10pm

List of Memorial Day parades and events

Marshall Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29 at 9:30am

The Memorial Day celebration will begin at 9:30am with the opening ceremony Veteran’s Memorial Wall. The parade will start at 10am and will travel east through downtown to Oakridge Cemetery.

Holland Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29 at 9:30am

Downtown Holland to Pilgrim Cemetery

Grand Haven Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29 9:30am

The United States Coast Guard color guard will lead the parade down Washington Ave., from 6th St. to Harbor Dr. and into Waterfront Stadium.

Spring Lake Memorial Day Parade

May 29

10:30 am – 11:30 amParade route begins at corner of Buchanan & Exchange St.; ends at the Spring Lake Township Cemetery for a memorial tribute.

Caledonia Memorial Day Parade

Starts in Alaska in at 9am

Hastings Memorial Day Parade

10:30am – State Street – Hastings

Hudsonville Memorial Day Service

10am – Veteran’s Park – 3275 Central Blvd.

Jenison Memorial Day Parade

9am – Parade travels along Baldwin Street from 20th Avenue to Cottonwood Drive.

Muskegon Memorial Day America Salute Concert

May 29, 2017

10:00 am

Frauenthal Theater

Mona Shores Band Parents

Tickets: FREE

The Mona Shores High School Band and the Muskegon Memorial Day Parade Committee are combining to create a Memorial Day Ceremony with several additional musical selections in a FREE public performance (no tickets required).

Troop Train – Coopersville & Marne Railway

May 29

11:00 am – 1:30 pm

Annual Memorial Day train trip on the Coopersville & Marne Railway! Purchase tickets at least 20 minutes prior to departure. $10.50 fare; veterans and children under 2 ride free. 150 passenger capacity on each run. Veterans are encouraged to wear uniforms.