Memorial Day weekend family fun

Saturday, May 27, 8am-1pm
The Krazy Kids Inflatable Fun Run is coming to Grand Rapids! Not only is this the first nation-wide inflatable obstacle run created solely for children, but it’s one your kids will never forget. For kids ages 3-12. Pre-register online for $24, or the day of for $29.
One in Five Marathon Relay and Walk
May 27, 8am-12pm
Millenium Park
Participate in one of the many walks or relays, or come to support the people participating.
Flash Flood Waterpark – Opening Weekend – Battle Creek
Opening weekend is buy one get one free admission
35 W. Hamblin Avenue
Star Wars Night at the Musical Fountain
Sunday, May 28th at 10pm
List of Memorial Day parades and events
Marshall Memorial Day Parade
Monday, May 29 at 9:30am
The Memorial Day celebration will begin at 9:30am with the opening ceremony Veteran’s Memorial Wall. The parade will start at 10am and will travel east through downtown to Oakridge Cemetery.
Holland Memorial Day Parade
Monday, May 29 at 9:30am
Downtown Holland to Pilgrim Cemetery
Grand Haven Memorial Day Parade
Monday, May 29 9:30am
The United States Coast Guard color guard will lead the parade down Washington Ave., from 6th St. to Harbor Dr. and into Waterfront Stadium.
Spring Lake Memorial Day Parade
May 29
10:30 am – 11:30 amParade route begins at corner of Buchanan & Exchange St.; ends at the Spring Lake Township Cemetery for a memorial tribute.
Caledonia Memorial Day Parade
Starts in Alaska in at 9am
Hastings Memorial Day Parade
10:30am – State Street – Hastings
Hudsonville Memorial Day Service
10am – Veteran’s Park – 3275 Central Blvd.
Jenison Memorial Day Parade
9am – Parade travels along Baldwin Street from 20th Avenue to Cottonwood Drive.
Muskegon Memorial Day America Salute Concert
May 29, 2017
10:00 am
Frauenthal Theater
Mona Shores Band Parents
Tickets: FREE
The Mona Shores High School Band and the Muskegon Memorial Day Parade Committee are combining to create a Memorial Day Ceremony with several additional musical selections in a FREE public performance (no tickets required).
Troop Train – Coopersville & Marne Railway
May 29
11:00 am – 1:30 pm
Annual Memorial Day train trip on the Coopersville & Marne Railway! Purchase tickets at least 20 minutes prior to departure. $10.50 fare; veterans and children under 2 ride free. 150 passenger capacity on each run. Veterans are encouraged to wear uniforms.