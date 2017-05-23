Keep your kids safe on the playground this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Spectrum Health is all about keeping our friends and family safe, and with summer right around the corner, here are some tips to make every playground visit a walk in the park.

>> Learn playground safety tips by watching the video above!

Swings

Do not run through your friends while they’re swinging.

Do take a long walk around the swing area.

Slides

Do not go down the slide at the same time as your friend.

Do not climb up the slide.

Do go one at a time – feet first!

Monkey bars

Do not let your children cross the monkey bars if there are kids on the ground.

Do not let kids play tag on the monkey bars.

Stay hydrated

Do take breaks.

Do not fill up on sodas and juices.