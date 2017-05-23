Keep your kids safe on the playground this summer

Maranda Published: Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Spectrum Health is all about keeping our friends and family safe, and with summer right around the corner, here are some tips to make every playground visit a walk in the park.

>> Learn playground safety tips by watching the video above!

Swings

  • Do not run through your friends while they’re swinging.
  • Do take a long walk around the swing area.

Slides

  • Do not go down the slide at the same time as your friend.
  • Do not climb up the slide.
  • Do go one at a time – feet first!

Monkey bars

  • Do not let your children cross the monkey bars if there are kids on the ground.
  • Do not let kids play tag on the monkey bars.

Stay hydrated

  • Do take breaks.
  • Do not fill up on sodas and juices.

