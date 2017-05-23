Keep your kids safe on the playground this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Spectrum Health is all about keeping our friends and family safe, and with summer right around the corner, here are some tips to make every playground visit a walk in the park.
>> Learn playground safety tips by watching the video above!
Swings
- Do not run through your friends while they’re swinging.
- Do take a long walk around the swing area.
Slides
- Do not go down the slide at the same time as your friend.
- Do not climb up the slide.
- Do go one at a time – feet first!
Monkey bars
- Do not let your children cross the monkey bars if there are kids on the ground.
- Do not let kids play tag on the monkey bars.
Stay hydrated
- Do take breaks.
- Do not fill up on sodas and juices.