Help build the Muskegon Maranda Park Party

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOTV) Maranda Park Parties are coming to six West Michigan communities this summer, providing an afternoon of free fun for families! Maranda is asking for your help this year to see what you would like at each Park Party. Now is your chance to get in on the fun! Click through the pictures, then vote below for which rides and attractions you would like to see at the Muskegon Maranda Park Party.

Maranda Park Party attractions – Muskegon View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 3D Climbing Wall - photo courtesy Vertical Edge Entertainment Giant Slide - photo courtesy Michael Buck Extreme Obstacle Course - photo courtesy Michael Buck Zip line - photo courtesy Michael Buck

Maranda Park Party comes to Smith Ryerson Park in Muskegon on Thursday, June 29. The party is from noon to 2 p.m., with a free lunch for anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last. Everyone is invited and everything is free!

