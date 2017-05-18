Roll ‘N Out Food Truck Fest – Downtown Market, Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Calling all foodies! This event is for you. Kicking off outdoor dining season, Downtown Market Grand Rapids is throwing a food truck fest in Heartside Park.

In addition to showcasing multiple food trucks and chefs, there will be culinary themed movies, games, pop-up performers and interactive art and vendors.

Who doesn’t love an event that brings delicious food to hungry West Michiganders?

Event details

  • Sunday, May 21, 2017
  • 11am – 7pm
  • FREE
  • All ages
  • Heartside Park & Downtown Market

If you can’t make it to the Roll ‘N Out Food Truck Fest, don’t fret! May is packed with classes and events at the Downtown Market – perfect for a date, a night out, or a tasty learning opportunity.

About the Downtown Market:

“The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is home to 22 indoor market vendors, 2 full service restaurants, monthly outdoor market events, hands-on cooking classes, private event venues, a state-of-the-art incubator kitchen, rooftop greenhouses, and more… welcome to your next fun food experience!”

 

