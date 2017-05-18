Maranda’s weekend family fun ideas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Spring is here and weekends are the perfect time to get the family out and about to enjoy all West Michigan has to offer. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up! Don’t forget to tune in weekdays at 4:30pm for Maranda Where You Live on WOTV 4 Women.

Great Lakes Kite Festival

Grand Haven State Park

May 20 & 21

Enjoy a day at the beach as the sky is filled with colorful kites of all types and sizes. World-famous stunt kite fliers perform to music on the center flying field while kites larger than a school bus hover just to the south. Bring your own kite to fly on the open flying field at the north end of the event, or test fly the year’s newest kites on one of the manufacturers’ fields.

This festival is FREE to attend, though there may be a charge to park inside the State Park.

WestFest2017

John Ball Park

Thursday-Sunday, hours varying each day

Large carnival with exciting rides, midway games, and carnival food favorites. There is a car show, along with beer and food tents. Celebrate West Michigan with this large festival full of energy and creativity from our community.

Discover! Millenium Park

May 20, 10am-3pm

FREE family event. The program includes a trail walk with nature-themed stations, a scavenger hunt, a native plant giveaway, and more. Sponsored by the Kent County Parks Department and the Parks Foundation. Hosted by MSU Extension Master Naturalist volunteers.

Glow Night at the Adventure Park

Friday and Saturday, 5:30pm-9pm.

Grand Rapids Treetop Adventure Park, located behind Celebration Cinema North. Glow in the dark lights, LED lights, and more decorated on the obstacle course up in the trees.

$29 per person.

GR Ballet School Junior Company’s “Mini-Tales & Bolero”

The Junior Company (JRCO) of Grand Rapids Ballet presents Mini-Tales & Bolero May 19-21 at Peter Martin Wege Theatre. Mini-Tales & Bolero is a mixed bill that includes family fairy tale favorites Goldilocks & The Three Bears, Jack & The Beanstalk, and Thumbelina, as well as the JRCO premiere of Bolero – a ballet set to a one-movement orchestral piece by the French composer Maurice Ravel (1875–1937). Originally composed as a ballet commissioned by Russian actress and dancer Ida Rubinstein, the piece, which premiered in 1928, is Ravel’s most famous musical composition.

All performances take place at Peter Martin Wege Theatre (341 Ellsworth Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503):

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, grballet.com, 616-454-4771 x 10, or at the box office.