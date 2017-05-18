AARP shares important information about Medicare

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – About two million Michiganders rely on Medicare for their health coverage. AARP believes Medicare is a deal with the American people that must not be broken.

AARP is working in Washington to protect and strengthen Medicare.

A proposed voucher system for Medicare would dramatically increase costs and risks for future retirees. It could cost seniors thousands of dollars out of their own pockets at a time in their lives when they can least afford it.

Contact your members of congress to let them know you want them to protect Medicare.

http://states.aarp.org/region/michigan/