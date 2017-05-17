Splitting parenting time: tips to encourage a good relationship with both parents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Sadly, when living in a divorced family, children often don’t want to go with their other parent for parenting time. Outside of extreme circumstances where there is fear for the child’s safety, every parent should encourage a good relationship with the other parent.

Remember that both parents are bound by a court order that a child is dressed, fed, and ready to go at pick-up and drop-offs. If your child is having concerns or fears, send them with a stuffed animal or special item of yours – maybe a pillow case that smells like you, to help the transition.

The goal of co-parenting is the ensure that the child is successful and secure at both homes. If the behavior continues, look into counseling for the child or discuss the issue with your attorney for specific advice related to your circumstance.