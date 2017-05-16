Free your inner interior designer with the Virtual Room Designer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Selecting the finishing touches for your home is easier when you can see how those materials look installed. Whether you just want to experiment with different designs, or you want to put your style into action, this is your opportunity to visualize your room, your way!

>>> Link to Standale Interiors’ Virtual Room Designer: http://standaleinteriors.com/vrd

Explore a variety of design ideas using actual room photographs. This tool allows you to visualize your ideas related to room colors, design patterns, wall treatments, cabinetry and different flooring options.

To begin, select one of our room design styles or upload your own room, this is the perfect place to free your inner interior designer and learn how to design a room.