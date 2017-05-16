Dancing With the Stars week 9: “we’re going to the finals!”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) This week, each team had the chance to be coached by a judge for their first dance of the evening. Normani and Valentin took pointers from Len, Julianne worked with David and Lindsay, Carrie Ann gave direction to Simone and Sasha, and Bruno coached Rashad and Emma. Simone and Sasha killed it with two perfect scores!

Rashad and Emma: 77/80

Normani and Val: 76/80

Simone and Sasha: 80/80

David and Lindsay: 75/80

Each judge was astonished at how far each star has come. Despite Simone and Sasha’s perfect score, at the end of the evening America’s most decorated gymnast, Simone Biles, was voted off. This unbelievable ninth elimination of the season was unexpected for most and a few fans took to twitter for a little venting:

Idc if David Ross has a nice personality, this is a DANCING competition and the best dancer should win. Simone got robbed. #DWTS — lauren🌙 (@LaurenTheRoyal) May 16, 2017

is it a trend now for people to get eliminated when they earn a perfect score &when they're 10,000x better than some other dancers? #DWTS — laney ✨ (@ssweetIauren) May 16, 2017

America doesn't deserve Simone. She should go win golds for another country for the stupidity I just witnessed. #dwts — C/X (@nobutlegit) May 16, 2017

The remaining stars will battle it out in the two-part season finale that airs next Monday at 8 p.m. and Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4.