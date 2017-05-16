Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell split: why they called it quits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s a sad, sad day for Bachelor Nation. Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell have decided to go their separate ways. Was this a surprise? Not so much.

If you were a fan of the Freeform series Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?, it was clear that there was trouble in paradise. The reality couple hit reality, and it did not treat them well. The series showed many of Ben and Lauren’s fights, and left viewers saddened by the state of the Bachelor couple.

Is this what Ben gets for telling two girls he loved them?

We saw on Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? that Lauren still had quite a lot of animosity towards brunette babe, Jojo Fletcher.

If you followed either of them on Instagram, we assumed the couple had broken up months ago. Lauren hadn’t posted a picture with Ben in 19 posts, and seemed to be spending a lot of time with the girls.

Matchy matchy with my honey in @diffeyewear 👯 A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Apr 29, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

Living out their romance in the public eye was never easy for Ben and Lauren. And despite countless amounts of couples counseling, they felt like they were constantly saving face – they felt pressure from the media, the Freeform series and Bachelor fans to make things seem better than they were.

“We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.” – The couple told People

At the end of the day, they gave it their all. And hey, they lasted longer than most Bachelor romances! That’s a success in our book.

Ben and Lauren were engaged for about 1 year and officially split on May 15, 2017.

