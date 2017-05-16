ABC announces 13 new series for fall; returning favorites

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We can’t stop jumping up and down looking over the amazing list of new shows coming to ABC this fall. The list was released after the ABC upfront presentation in New York on May 16th. The list includes spinoffs of favorites like, “The Bachelor” and “Dancing with the Stars”, along with some great returns like “Rosanne” and “American Idol”. Plus we just got word that Scandal will return for 2017-18 but it will mark the last season of this epic show. Check out the exciting news and lineups below.

ABC 2017-18 Fall Schedule

MONDAY:

“Dancing with the Stars” (8-10 PM)

“The Good Doctor” (10-11 PM)

TUESDAY:

“The Middle” (8-8:30 PM)

“Fresh Off the Boat” (8:30-9 PM)

“black-ish” (9-9:30 PM)

“The Mayor” (9:30-10 PM)

“The Gospel of Kevin” (10-11 PM)

WEDNESDAY:

“The Goldbergs” (8-8:30 PM)

“Speechless” (8:30-9 PM)

“Modern Family” (9-9:30 PM)

“American Housewife” (9:30-10 PM)

“Designated Survivor” (10-11 PM)

THURSDAY:

“Grey’s Anatomy” (8-9 PM)

“Scandal” (9-10 PM)

“How to Get Away with Murder” (10-11 PM)

FRIDAY:

“Once Upon a Time” (8-9 PM)

“Marvel’s Inhumans” (9-10 PM)

“20/20” (10-11 PM)

SATURDAY:

“Saturday Night Football” (8-11 PM)

SUNDAY:

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7-8 PM)

“To Tell the Truth” (8-9 PM)

“Shark Tank” (9-10 PM)

“Ten Days in the Valley” (10-11 PM)

Additional New Series Pickups

“Alex Inc.” (fka “Untitled Zach Braff/Matt Tarses Project”)

“American Idol”

“The Bachelor Winter Games”

“The Crossing”

“Dancing with the Stars Junior”

“Deception”

“For The People”

“Splitting Up Together”

“Rosanne”