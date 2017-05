Wish Ball, the signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan, was held at the DeVos Place on May 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Wish Ball, the signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan, was held at the DeVos Place on May 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Wish Ball, the signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan, was held at the DeVos Place on May 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Wish Ball, the signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan, was held at the DeVos Place on May 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Wish Ball, the signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan, was held at the DeVos Place on May 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Wish Ball, the signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan, was held at the DeVos Place on May 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Wish Ball, the signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan, was held at the DeVos Place on May 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Wish Ball, the signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan, was held at the DeVos Place on May 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Wish Ball, the signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan, was held at the DeVos Place on May 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Wish Ball, the signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan, was held at the DeVos Place on May 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Wish Ball, the signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan, was held at the DeVos Place on May 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Wish Ball, the signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan, was held at the DeVos Place on May 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Wish Ball, the signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan, was held at the DeVos Place on May 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Wish Ball, the signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan, was held at the DeVos Place on May 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Wish Ball, the signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan, was held at the DeVos Place on May 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Wish Ball, the signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan, was held at the DeVos Place on May 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Wish Ball, the signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan, was held at the DeVos Place on May 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Wish Ball, the signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan, was held at the DeVos Place on May 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Wish Ball, the signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan, was held at the DeVos Place on May 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Wish Ball, the signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Michigan, was held at the DeVos Place on May 12, 2017. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)