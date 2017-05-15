Meijer LPGA Classic sets high charity goals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Meijer LPGA Classic is just over a month away and the tour and sponsor have big plans for this year’s tournament: a fundraising goal of $1 million. Tour pro Cristie Kerr was on hand Monday, May 8, for the event’s media day festivities. Returning is the Grand Taste tent, showcasing local foods and drink, and again it will be held Father’s Day weekend. It’s a change to last year that saw attendance spike at Blythefield Country Club.

