GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- ABC fans get ready for some great TV on MY ABC WOTV 4. May is filled with big season finales, premieres and the Billboard Music Awards. Here’s a full list of what to expect.

Season finales to watch

Quantico- Monday May 15 | 10pm

Alex and the team make a final stand against the collaborators at the Constitutional Convention.

The Middle- Tuesday May 16 | 8pm

Frankie and Mike have different reactions when Axl reveals he plans to spend the summer in Europe.

American Housewife- Tuesday May 16 | 8:30pm

Katie fakes being pregnant to get out of her mandatory volunteer hours at the kids’ school.

Fresh Off The Boat- Tuesday May 16 | 9:00pm

Louis and Jessica make changes to provide their family with a better life.

Imaginary Mary- Tuesday May 16 | 9:30pm

The kids donate the shoes Ben hid the engagement ring in to a charity drive.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.- Tuesday May 16 |10 pm

Ghost Rider makes a surprising return; Coulson and the team work to stop Aida from ending the world.

The Goldbergs- Wednesday May 17 | 8 pm

When Erica realizes how much Beverly’s love means to her, she tries to delay graduating.

Speechless- Wednesday May 17 | 8:30 pm

Maya gets a surprise at the airport as the family prepares for their flight to J.J.’s camp.

Modern Family- Wednesday May 17 | 9:00 pm

Jay picks up the pieces after Manny’s father takes him out to celebrate graduation.

Designated Survivor- Wednesday May 17 | 10:00 pm

President Kirkman authorizes a nationwide manhunt for the mastermind behind the conspiracy.

Grey’s Anatomy- Thursday May 18 | 8:00 pm

A dangerous patient escapes the hospital room, putting the doctor’s lives at risk.

Scandal- Thursday May 18 | 9:00 pm-11pm

Olivia takes a risk to ensure Mellie’s safety; Fitz uses his power to make unexpected changes.

The Toy Box- Friday May 19 | 8:00 pm-10pm

Toy inventions include a rocket; the judges decide who will have their toy produced and sold.

Dancing with the Stars- Tuesday May 23 | 8:30 pm-11pm

See who takes home the Mirrorball Trophy.

Season Premieres to watch

Downward Dog- Wednesday May 17 | 9:30pm

A dog narrates the up-and-down life of its owner.

The Bachelorette- Monday May 22 | 9:00pm

Rachel meets the bachelors, trying to make time to talk to each one.

Still Star-Crossed- Monday May 29 | 10:00pm

A new ABC drama coming this summer….

Specials you won’t want to miss…

Billboard Music Awards- Monday May 21 | 8:00pm

Festivities at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas recognize artists. Hot musical acts, big performances and pop culture moments!

Dirty Dancing- Wednesday May 24 | 8:00pm

Frances “Baby” Houseman falls in love with Johnny Castle, a summer camp dance instructor.