HOLLAND, Mich. (WOTV)-Holland Hospital has been a staple in the community for a century. This year, Holland Hospital is celebrating its 100th year of service to the West Michigan community! The hospital’s rich history began humbly, in the personal home of Dr. Henry Kremers on E. 12th St. and Central Ave. in Holland. Now, the hospital has grown into a top 50 hospital in the nation, while creating local access to care for 250,000 people each year.

The mission of Holland Hospital is “to continually improve the health of the communities we serve in the spirit of hope, respect, compassion and dignity”. The hospital lives out this mission through various programs and services aimed at enhancing access to care for their residents.

Holland Hospital is nationally recognized for quality practices and exceptional patient care. The hospital’s advanced technology, comprehensive services and compassionate care make them the health care choice in the West Michigan lakeshore area.

One of the ways Holland Hospital can achieve the greatest impact on the health of our community, is by offering a wide range of educational classes and presentations through the Center for Good Health.

Click here for upcoming classes & events.